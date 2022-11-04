See All Family Doctors in Watsonville, CA
Brenda De La Torre, PA

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda De La Torre, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. 

Brenda De La Torre works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    575 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Brenda De La Torre, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1629634829
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Brenda De La Torre, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brenda De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brenda De La Torre works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Brenda De La Torre’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Brenda De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda De La Torre.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

