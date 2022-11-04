Brenda De La Torre, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda De La Torre, PA
Offers telehealth
Brenda De La Torre, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA.
Brenda De La Torre works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican575 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, CA 95076 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosed
Very caring for her patients and listens. To them to make the right decision. She is great and Yes I would recommend her to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1629634829
- Dominican Hospital
Brenda De La Torre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Brenda De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda De La Torre.
