See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Brenda Bush Icon-share Share Profile

Brenda Bush

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brenda Bush is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melissa Bradlo, WHNP
Melissa Bradlo, WHNP
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    12747 Olive Blvd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 582-4398
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brenda Bush?

    Sep 09, 2022
    She took her time getting history and listening to my issues. Appointments go over the time alloted. I definitely feel like she gives me many options on how to deal with my current issues.
    — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brenda Bush
    How would you rate your experience with Brenda Bush?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brenda Bush to family and friends

    Brenda Bush's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brenda Bush

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brenda Bush.

    About Brenda Bush

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316192610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Bush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Brenda Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brenda Bush?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.