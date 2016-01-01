See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Brenda Behar Icon-share Share Profile

Brenda Behar

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brenda Behar is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Touro.

Brenda Behar works at doctors on call in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    doctors on call
    7104 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Brenda Behar?

Photo: Brenda Behar
How would you rate your experience with Brenda Behar?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brenda Behar to family and friends

Brenda Behar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brenda Behar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brenda Behar.

About Brenda Behar

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730321027
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • QUEENS COLLEGE
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Brenda Behar is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Behar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brenda Behar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brenda Behar works at doctors on call in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Brenda Behar’s profile.

Brenda Behar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Behar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Behar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Behar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brenda Behar?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.