See All Cardiologists in Poulsbo, WA
Brenda Abraham, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Brenda Abraham, ARNP

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brenda Abraham, ARNP is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Brenda Abraham works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology - South at Tualatin
    19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Brenda Abraham?

Photo: Brenda Abraham, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Brenda Abraham, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brenda Abraham to family and friends

Brenda Abraham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brenda Abraham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brenda Abraham, ARNP.

About Brenda Abraham, ARNP

Specialties
  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497745558
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Brenda Abraham, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brenda Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brenda Abraham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Abraham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.