Dr. Brel Clark, OD
Overview
Dr. Brel Clark, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Eyemart Express LLC5279 Whittlesey Blvd Ste 100, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 405-7308
in Walmart Vision Center5448 Whittlesey Blvd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 322-8046
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark KNOWS what he’s doing. He’s super knowledgeable and has a really friendly demeanor. Staff is friendly and makes an effort to get to know you :)
About Dr. Brel Clark, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1619075033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
