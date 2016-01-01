See All Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology/Alliant International University.

Dr. Mullin works at Gary Lenkeit Phd Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Lenkeit Phd Ltd.
    1820 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 270-4357
  2. 2
    2451 S Buffalo Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 546-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073687166
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology/Alliant International University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
