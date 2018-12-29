Bree Bacalis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bree Bacalis, NP
Overview
Bree Bacalis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
Bree Bacalis works at
Locations
Uchealth Poudre Valley Hospital1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 495-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Bree Bacalis is a caring listener. I appreciated the time she gave me and how she carefully explained things.
About Bree Bacalis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659861359
Frequently Asked Questions
Bree Bacalis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bree Bacalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bree Bacalis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bree Bacalis.
