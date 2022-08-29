See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Centerville, OH
Breanna Veal, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Breanna Veal, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Breanna Veal works at Associated Specialists of Internal Medicine in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Specialists of Internal Medicine
    7707 Paragon Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Breanna Veal, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073806923
    NPI Number
