Overview

Breanna Mesa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jersey City, NJ. 

Breanna Mesa works at Vmg Jersey City in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vmg Jersey City
    127 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 431-7200

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 23, 2022
Breanna has been my health advisor at VanGuard Medical Group in Jersey City since November 2020. I'm so glad I found her. I can be completely honest and transparent with her about what's going on with me, my diet, my lifestyle and my work habits and she then gives great advice and holistic care. I've seen her for annual checkups, ob-gyn routine checks, ear canal cleaning in the office and referrals for mammograms. I always get my information electronically through their portal and she responds to any messages within 24 hours.
Beatrice P. — Sep 23, 2022
About Breanna Mesa, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720648728
Frequently Asked Questions

Breanna Mesa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Breanna Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Breanna Mesa works at Vmg Jersey City in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Breanna Mesa’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Breanna Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breanna Mesa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Breanna Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Breanna Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

