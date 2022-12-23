See All Dermatologists in College Station, TX
Dermatology
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brant Danley, PA-C is a Dermatologist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.

Brant Danley works at U.S. Dermatology Partners College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners College Station
    1605 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 485-0995
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. Danley is great been seeing him for 2 years now. Great bedside manor. Office staff is also great!
    Donovan — Dec 23, 2022
    About Brant Danley, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285879072
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, Nm
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brant Danley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brant Danley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brant Danley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brant Danley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brant Danley works at U.S. Dermatology Partners College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Brant Danley’s profile.

    125 patients have reviewed Brant Danley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brant Danley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brant Danley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brant Danley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

