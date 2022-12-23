Brant Danley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brant Danley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brant Danley, PA-C
Overview
Brant Danley, PA-C is a Dermatologist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.
Brant Danley works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners College Station1605 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 485-0995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brant Danley?
Dr. Danley is great been seeing him for 2 years now. Great bedside manor. Office staff is also great!
About Brant Danley, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285879072
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
- New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, Nm
Frequently Asked Questions
Brant Danley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brant Danley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brant Danley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brant Danley works at
125 patients have reviewed Brant Danley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brant Danley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brant Danley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brant Danley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.