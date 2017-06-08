See All Family Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Brandy Heinrich, NP

Family Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Brandy Heinrich, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Family Nurse Practitioner|Frontier School Of Midwifery And Family Nursing and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Brandy Heinrich works at Oak Street Health Gentilly in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Gentilly
    4800 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 384-8435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 08, 2017
    The staff was wonderful and made me feel like part of their family.
    stephanie ritchie in slidell — Jun 08, 2017
    Photo: Brandy Heinrich, NP
    About Brandy Heinrich, NP

    Family Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1104107630
    Education & Certifications

    Family Nurse Practitioner|Frontier School Of Midwifery And Family Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Highland Community Hospital
    • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
    • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Slidell Memorial Hospital

