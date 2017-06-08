Brandy Heinrich, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandy Heinrich, NP
Overview
Brandy Heinrich, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Family Nurse Practitioner|Frontier School Of Midwifery And Family Nursing and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Oak Street Health Gentilly4800 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126 Directions (504) 384-8435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was wonderful and made me feel like part of their family.
About Brandy Heinrich, NP
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1104107630
Education & Certifications
- Family Nurse Practitioner|Frontier School Of Midwifery And Family Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandy Heinrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Heinrich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Brandy Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Heinrich.
