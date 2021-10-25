See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Brandy Khodr works at Advanced Medical Group in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Brittany Johnson, APRN
Brittany Johnson, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Trumen Physicians and Associates
    8307 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-9955

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brandy Khodr?

Oct 25, 2021
After reviewing my history of recurring unitary tract infections, Ms Khodr accurately assessed the situation and prescribed an antibiotic that is finally working. I believe that 4 months of recurring UTIs is at last resolved.??
JB — Oct 25, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brandy Khodr to family and friends

Brandy Khodr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brandy Khodr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC.

About Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144730201
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brandy Khodr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Brandy Khodr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brandy Khodr works at Advanced Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Brandy Khodr’s profile.

Brandy Khodr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Khodr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Khodr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Khodr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.