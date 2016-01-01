Brandy Fredieu, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Fredieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandy Fredieu, APRN
Brandy Fredieu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 308, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 394-2390
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750803508
