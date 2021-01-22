See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Brandy Frazao, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brandy Frazao, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brandy Frazao, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Brandy Frazao works at The Centre for Behavioral Health in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portercare Adventist Hospitalcenura Health
    2465 S Downing St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-5774
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brandy Frazao?

    Jan 22, 2021
    Very professional
    Michael — Jan 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brandy Frazao, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brandy Frazao, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brandy Frazao to family and friends

    Brandy Frazao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brandy Frazao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandy Frazao, PA-C.

    About Brandy Frazao, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609018738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandy Frazao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandy Frazao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandy Frazao works at The Centre for Behavioral Health in Denver, CO. View the full address on Brandy Frazao’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Brandy Frazao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Frazao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Frazao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Frazao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brandy Frazao, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.