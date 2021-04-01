Brandy Dempsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Dempsey, FNP
Overview
Brandy Dempsey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Brandy Dempsey works at
Locations
Amaro Integrative Medicine1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1048, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 576-4999
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brandy was exceptionally caring. She took time to explain what was going on and even called me personally to check on me later! She is amazing.
About Brandy Dempsey, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447746649
