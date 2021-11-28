Brandy Biederman, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Biederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandy Biederman, APN
Overview
Brandy Biederman, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN.
Brandy Biederman works at
Locations
Parkridge Medical Associates1013 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 875-2538
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandy Biederman?
No one has ever cared as much as she. Compassionate is an understatement.
About Brandy Biederman, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497041180
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandy Biederman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Biederman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandy Biederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brandy Biederman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Biederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Biederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Biederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.