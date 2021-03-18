See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Brandon Teeftaller, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (30)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Brandon Teeftaller, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2200 21st Ave S Ste 406, Nashville, TN 37212
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Been seeing for about 1.5 years now. Things much improved since left old practice. Has good listening skills and empathetic. He is quick to respond to messages/refills usually almost always same day. Also, he has short wait to get my son in also.
    — Mar 18, 2021
    About Brandon Teeftaller, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528011426
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandon Teeftaller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Brandon Teeftaller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Teeftaller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Teeftaller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Teeftaller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

