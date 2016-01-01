Brandon Pounds, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon Pounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandon Pounds, CHIRMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brandon Pounds, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Universal City, TX.
Brandon Pounds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Health Chiropractic433 Kitty Hawk Rd Ste 111, Universal City, TX 78148 Directions (210) 571-7206
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandon Pounds?
About Brandon Pounds, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528572013
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Pounds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Pounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon Pounds works at
Brandon Pounds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Pounds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Pounds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Pounds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.