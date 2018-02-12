Brandon McNichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon McNichols
Overview
Brandon McNichols is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Brandon McNichols works at
Locations
Steven R. Taketa Psy.d. LLC99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 109, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 554-2867
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is super good and understanding. I was a little hesitant since I never tried anything like this before but he was very reassuring. I’ve referred a few other family members to him and he’s helped the too. His waiting room is a different but can’t fault him for that.
About Brandon McNichols
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659816684
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon McNichols accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon McNichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon McNichols works at
3 patients have reviewed Brandon McNichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon McNichols.
