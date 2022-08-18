Brandon McDuffie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon McDuffie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandon McDuffie, PA-C
Overview
Brandon McDuffie, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL.
Brandon McDuffie works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (321) 410-6436Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Plant City1702 Walden Village Ct, Plant City, FL 33566 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandon McDuffie?
Every time I've gone in, Brandon has been personable, professional, and knowledgeable. I recommend him highly.
About Brandon McDuffie, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1225289168
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon McDuffie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon McDuffie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brandon McDuffie using Healthline FindCare.
Brandon McDuffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon McDuffie works at
17 patients have reviewed Brandon McDuffie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon McDuffie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon McDuffie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon McDuffie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.