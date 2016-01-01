Brandon Ito, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon Ito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandon Ito, PA-C
Overview
Brandon Ito, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Bryant University|University of Illinois and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Brandon Ito works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandon Ito?
About Brandon Ito, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1962022129
Education & Certifications
- Bryant University|University of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Ito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon Ito works at
Brandon Ito has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Ito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Ito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Ito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.