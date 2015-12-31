Dr. Couchman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Couchman, DC
Overview
Dr. Brandon Couchman, DC is a Chiropractor in Boise, ID.
Locations
Elevation Chiropractic LLC10451 W Garverdale Ct Ste 204, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 287-9393
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Couchman cares for his patients individually and thoroughly. I hurt my neck at work and within 3 weeks I had full range of motion and my pain had lessened significantly.
About Dr. Brandon Couchman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Couchman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Couchman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.