Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC is a Chiropractor in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Bupp works at Advanced Health and Wellness Center in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.