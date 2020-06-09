See All Chiropractors in Irving, TX
Dr. Brandon Brock, DC

Chiropractic
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brandon Brock, DC is a Chiropractor in Irving, TX. They graduated from Duke University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    105 Decker Ct Ste 120, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 771-8885
    CellMed Regenerative Medicine
    12840 Hillcrest Plz Dr Ste E104, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 708-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Arthroplasty
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Patricia Dodds — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Brandon Brock, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1720125305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Brock, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

