Dr. Brandon Blood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Blood, DC
Overview
Dr. Brandon Blood, DC is a Chiropractor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Blood works at
Locations
-
1
Apex Physical Medicine3684 Dressler Rd NW Ste 2B, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 479-9193
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blood?
I suffer from Fibromyalgia, Sciatica and Degenerative Disc Disease. I've seen many Chiropractors throughout my life and wish that I would have found Dr. Blood and his staff many years ago. My health and pain both have made a complete turn around for the best. I have to say he is the first Chiro to cater to my needs but at the same time look out for my best healthcare interests. His staff are all energetic and very personable. If your in need of a Chiropractor, I would highly recommend his office
About Dr. Brandon Blood, DC
- Chiropractic
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225186380
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blood works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.