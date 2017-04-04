Overview

Dr. Brandon Blood, DC is a Chiropractor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Blood works at Apex Physical Medicine in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.