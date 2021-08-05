Dr. Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Black, DC
Overview
Dr. Brandon Black, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Black works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Enhancement2777 N Stemmons Fwy Ste 1141, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (972) 699-3696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
I have and will continue to refer people to Dr. Black. After many years of receiving chiropractic care, I have stuck with Dr. Black because he is the best ever at identifying and treating acute and chronic pain. I always leave his office feeling better.
About Dr. Brandon Black, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1053544650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.