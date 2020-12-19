Brandie Strange is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandie Strange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandie Strange
Overview
Brandie Strange is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Brandie Strange works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Variety Care At Northcare Adults2617 General Pershing Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Directions (405) 858-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandie Strange?
I have been going to Brandie Strange for several years now and she has always been great !. Rebecca Rowell, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
About Brandie Strange
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699102616
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandie Strange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandie Strange accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandie Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandie Strange works at
3 patients have reviewed Brandie Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandie Strange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandie Strange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandie Strange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.