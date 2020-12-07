Brandi Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandi Washington, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brandi Washington, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2301 Moss St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 706-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandi Washington?
I love the services I receive from her. She's on point everytime.
About Brandi Washington, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831613553
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandi Washington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandi Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Brandi Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.