Brandi Stiff, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brandi Stiff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2133 N Kelly Ave Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 888-5616
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandi Stiff?
About Brandi Stiff, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760875652
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandi Stiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandi Stiff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandi Stiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brandi Stiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Stiff.
