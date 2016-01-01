See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
Brandi Potter-Hare, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brandi Potter-Hare, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Brandi Potter-Hare works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Health Inc
    360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 667-9414
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Brandi Potter-Hare, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144737990
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Potter-Hare, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Potter-Hare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandi Potter-Hare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Potter-Hare works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. View the full address on Brandi Potter-Hare’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brandi Potter-Hare. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Potter-Hare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Potter-Hare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Potter-Hare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

