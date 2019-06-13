See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Brandi Martinez, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Brandi Martinez, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Brandi Martinez works at Melvin S Gale MD & Associates in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin S Gale MD and Associates
    2135 Dana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45207
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 13, 2019
    She has been a wonderful provider to me over the past year. It is difficult to find a responsive psychiatric provider in Cincinnati, but this has not been an issue with NP Demmons. She is very knowledgeable about medications and I have been pleased with all of her recommendations. I recommend her to others because she is very professional, kind and genuinely cares about her patients.
    About Brandi Martinez, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679929111
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandi Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Martinez works at Melvin S Gale MD & Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Brandi Martinez’s profile.

    Brandi Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

