Brandi Jacob, MSN
Offers telehealth
Brandi Jacob, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Abilene Primary Care1801 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4020
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Brandi is personable, friendly, knowledgeable, and extremely easy to talk to.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952509978
