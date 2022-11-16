See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Brandi Gilbert, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brandi Gilbert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Brandi Gilbert works at Twin Oaks Family Dentistry, Toledo, OH in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Twin Oaks Family Dentistry, Toledo, OH
    3949 Sunforest Ct, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 725-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I really like Brandi. I've been going to Dr. Osowik for a long time and she has been a CNP there for a few years. She is very friendly and takes time with her patients and listens to their concerns and explains things well.
    About Brandi Gilbert, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841623402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Gilbert, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandi Gilbert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandi Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Gilbert works at Twin Oaks Family Dentistry, Toledo, OH in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Brandi Gilbert’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Brandi Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Gilbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.