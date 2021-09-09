Brandi Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brandi Cox
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brandi Cox is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Brandi Cox works at
Locations
1
Trinity Clinic Manhatton3802 Manhatton Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 509-8888
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Brandi for 8 years. She is AMAZING. I trust her with everything. She takes her time with me, she genuinely cares. I tell her every time I see her she better not leave because I’d be lost without her care!
About Brandi Cox
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083991160
Frequently Asked Questions
