Bradley Why has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Why, FPMHNP
Overview
Bradley Why, FPMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Bradley Why works at
Locations
Main Office5610 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 502-3255
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Bradley Why, FPMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871821322
Education & Certifications
- Western State Hospital & McV Nelson Clinic
- Wilmington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradley Why accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bradley Why has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
30 patients have reviewed Bradley Why. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Why.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Why, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Why appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.