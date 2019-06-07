Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley White, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bradley White, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gilbert, AZ.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Banner Health Center Gilbert, AZ155 E WARNER RD, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 649-6600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Great listener. Was very interested in "me" and didn't rush me out or get impatient. Looking forward to getting back on track with his help.
About Dr. Bradley White, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376760926
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.