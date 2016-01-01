Dr. Bradley Wemhoener, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wemhoener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wemhoener, OD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Wemhoener, OD is an Optometrist in Garland, TX.
Dr. Wemhoener works at
Locations
Garland Family Eye Care401 W Centerville Rd Ste 6, Garland, TX 75041 Directions (972) 840-8998
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Wemhoener, OD
- Optometry
- English, Creole
- 1134234644
Dr. Wemhoener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wemhoener accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wemhoener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wemhoener works at
Dr. Wemhoener speaks Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wemhoener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wemhoener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wemhoener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.