Dr. Bradley Walters, DC
Dr. Bradley Walters, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Walters works at
Locations
Walters' Chiropractic P.c.6200 Coors Blvd NW Ste A7, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 899-0708
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Walters for years now and I trust him 100%> He listens and takes special care of you. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs adjustments and wants to stay well.
About Dr. Bradley Walters, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023024759
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.