Dr. Bradley Tack, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Tack, DC
Overview
Dr. Bradley Tack, DC is a Chiropractor in Calvert City, KY.
Dr. Tack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Calvert City Chiropractic5131 US HIGHWAY 62, Calvert City, KY 42029 Directions (270) 200-4219
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tack?
About Dr. Bradley Tack, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386645737
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tack accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tack works at
Dr. Tack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.