Dr. Bradley Shepherd, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Shepherd, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Shepherd, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bradley Mark Shepherd, DC705 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 210-8923
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepherd?
About Dr. Bradley Shepherd, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598915241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.