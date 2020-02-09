Dr. Bradley Semegon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semegon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Semegon, DC
Overview
Dr. Bradley Semegon, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Dr. Semegon works at
Locations
-
1
Semegon Chiropractic Health Center7248 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277 Directions (904) 250-0560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semegon?
Twice Dr Semegon has saved my back from accidents. He has helped me when I just moved wrong and my back went out of whack. I will be calling on him this coming week to give me an adjustment. Love the staff too.
About Dr. Bradley Semegon, DC
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912005190
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semegon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semegon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semegon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semegon works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Semegon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semegon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semegon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semegon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.