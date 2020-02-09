Overview

Dr. Bradley Semegon, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.



Dr. Semegon works at Semegon Chiropractic Health Center in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.