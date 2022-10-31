Dr. Bradley Schuyler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Schuyler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Schuyler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Locations
Schuyler Psychological Associates Inc.6700 N 1st St Ste 138, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 227-1977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schuyler is kind, he listens, he’s caring, honest, he’s helping me with my heath issues. It took 1/2 a year before getting into meet with him but when we finally got to meet Dr. Schuyler it was a blessing. I’m, grateful to be one of his patients.
About Dr. Bradley Schuyler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588688519
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuyler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuyler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.