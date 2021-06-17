See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
8 (19)
View Profile
Rainford Poyser, ARNP
Rainford Poyser, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
6 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5700 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 357-0889

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Bradley Rhatigan?

Jun 17, 2021
DR. Gambino added another all star to his team. I was super impressed by DR. Rhatigans attentiveness, ability to explain situations and overall care for his patients well being. My girlfriend and I are happy we found Dr. Rhatigan and strongly recommend him
Erik R — Jun 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bradley Rhatigan to family and friends

Bradley Rhatigan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bradley Rhatigan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP.

About Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881289791
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bradley Rhatigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Bradley Rhatigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bradley Rhatigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Rhatigan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Rhatigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Rhatigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bradley Rhatigan, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.