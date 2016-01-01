Dr. Bradley Price, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Price, DC
Overview
Dr. Bradley Price, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Ft. Myers Chiropractic & Nutrition Center Inc.1429 Colonial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-3338
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Price, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588630701
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
