Dr. Bradley Powell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Powell, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX.
Locations
1
Psychological Consultants of the Brazos Valley PA2400 Broadmoor Dr Ste C, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-9255
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience at Dr. Powell's office was very pleasent. Dr Powell was professional and welcoming and put my young son at ease . As far as the receptionist, I assume there has been a change from the previous reviews. The person my son and I encountered was a friendly young lady who went above and beyond to work with my schedule. The only reason for 4/5 is the the building is a little old and hard to find. I would reccomend.
About Dr. Bradley Powell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699805929
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.