Dr. Bradley Ping, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ping is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Ping, DC
Overview
Dr. Bradley Ping, DC is a Chiropractor in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Ping works at
Locations
-
1
Park Place Chiropractic Center263 S EUCLID AVE, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 795-7711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ping?
Great chiropractor! He explains every very well and is super friendly.
About Dr. Bradley Ping, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841397726
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ping has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ping accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ping has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ping works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ping. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ping.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ping, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ping appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.