Bradley Pennington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Pennington, PA-C
Overview
Bradley Pennington, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Bradley was very kind and listened to all my concerns pre and post op. And have great recommendations for activities I could do with my fragile state
About Bradley Pennington, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801337589
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradley Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bradley Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Pennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.