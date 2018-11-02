Bradley Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Nelson, NP
Offers telehealth
Bradley Nelson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
CUIMC 51 Audubon Avenue Office51 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3273
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Bradley saw my father yesterday and I was unable to accompany him to the appointment. Bradley emailed me a comprehensive summary of the visit within hours of the appointment. He was so professional. More medical professionals should take note of how important it is to a patient and a patient’s family to be treated with such kindness and respect. I highly recommend Bradley to anyone.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083008924
Bradley Nelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bradley Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
