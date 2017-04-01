Bradley Mazick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Mazick, HSPP
Overview
Bradley Mazick, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in South Bend, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 912 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 231-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bradley Mazick?
Well the Doctor is good at what he does but does get a bit sidetracked,
About Bradley Mazick, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518933779
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradley Mazick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bradley Mazick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bradley Mazick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Mazick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Mazick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Mazick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.