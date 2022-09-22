See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD

Pathology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD is a Pathology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pathology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Frederickson works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Auburn Office
    700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Federal Way Office
    34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 22, 2022
Excellent. I currently have no issues so the appointment went swiftly. I’ve seen Dr. Frederickson for about 20 years and feel vey confident with his decisions and service.
Victoria — Sep 22, 2022
  • Pathology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1174631899
  • Cataract and Refractive Surgery Of Nevada
  • Madigan Army Mc-
  • Pacific University College of Optometry
  • St. Francis Hospital

Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Frederickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Frederickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederickson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

